Brokerages Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

ELDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.37. 14,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,423. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 839,403 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 221,945 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

