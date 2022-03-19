Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPKGet Rating) will report $309.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the highest is $315.50 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $545.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,569,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 656,465 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

