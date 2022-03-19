Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.91. SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $10.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.95 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

