Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 289,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

