Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $54.73

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,051,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.