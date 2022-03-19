Brokerages Set HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Price Target at $410.80

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $487.20.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.26) to GBX 810 ($10.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
HomeServe stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. HomeServe has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
