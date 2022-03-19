Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT at $73.56

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. 1,311,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,224. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $99.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.
About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
