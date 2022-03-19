Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT at $73.56

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. 1,311,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,224. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $99.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 498.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

