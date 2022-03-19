Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $133.58

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $128.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

