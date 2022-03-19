Brokerages Set Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) PT at $16.38

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.