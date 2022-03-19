Brokers Set Expectations for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RGA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.52. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

