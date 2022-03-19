BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BRP by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,297,000 after buying an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOO stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.70.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

