Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $44.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMBL. Cowen boosted their price target on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. Bumble’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

