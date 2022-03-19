Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Up 11.7%

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) shot up 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.55. 176,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,395,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.43.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

