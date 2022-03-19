Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.04 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $20.76.

