Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average is $130.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

