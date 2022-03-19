Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $121.99 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average is $126.33. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

