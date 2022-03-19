Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $5.85 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

