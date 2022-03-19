Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $8.45 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $194.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.