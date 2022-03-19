BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

NYSE BWXT opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

