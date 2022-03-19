Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CABA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 953,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,177. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CABA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

