Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CABA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 953,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,177. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CABA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.