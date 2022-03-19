Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.