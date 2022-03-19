Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CALA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.
CALA opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.48.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
