Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

CALA opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.