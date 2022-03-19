Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$8.50

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.