Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$8.50

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.
OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.
Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.
