Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CADL opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Candel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.