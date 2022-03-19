Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
CANO opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
