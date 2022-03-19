Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

CANO opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

