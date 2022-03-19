Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,852,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.