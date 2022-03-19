Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

