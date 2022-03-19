Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after buying an additional 246,528 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,387 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 332.04%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $174,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.