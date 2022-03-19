Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after buying an additional 1,756,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,136,000 after buying an additional 208,182 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,155,000 after buying an additional 91,211 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.