Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 307.1% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 177.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 85.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 33.3% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHE opened at $490.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,654. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

