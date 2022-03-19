Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 3,304 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,446,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $136.90 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

