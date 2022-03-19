Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.27. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 21,515 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

About Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.