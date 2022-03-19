CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,439,128. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,806,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

