Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 36,206 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

