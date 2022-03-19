Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Up 17.0% in February

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 120,364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after acquiring an additional 82,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $38.03 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

