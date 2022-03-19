Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

NYSE:CRI opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

