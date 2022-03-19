Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

CASA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 315,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,140. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $393.54 million, a P/E ratio of 155.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 1,577.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 379,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 73,324 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

