Cavan M. Redmond Acquires 40,000 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OCX stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 829.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

