Cavan M. Redmond Acquires 40,000 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
OCX stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 829.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
