CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CBFV stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.