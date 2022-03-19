Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $727,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.