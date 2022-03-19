Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Chalice Gold Mines stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Chalice Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48.
Chalice Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
