Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Chalice Gold Mines stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Chalice Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48.

Chalice Gold Mines Company Profile

Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the development of mineral projects. The company operates through the Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate segments. Its portfolio include Pyramid Hill Gold and King Leopold Nickel projects. The company was founded by Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder on October 13, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

