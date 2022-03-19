Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $490.40. The company had a trading volume of 87,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,656. Chemed has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,654 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Chemed by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

