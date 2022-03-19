Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.90

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.90 and last traded at C$15.90, with a volume of 176182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.54.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 224.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.79.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

