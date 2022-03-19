CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIM Commercial Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of CMCT opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.86%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
