Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,220 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Cincinnati Financial worth $29,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.94. 3,549,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,231. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

