Citigroup Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $64.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRSP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.14.
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $169.76.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,358,000 after purchasing an additional 142,244 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.
