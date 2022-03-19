Citigroup Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $64.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRSP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.14.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,358,000 after purchasing an additional 142,244 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

