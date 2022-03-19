Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.81

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and traded as high as $23.10. Civeo shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 33,589 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVEO. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $149,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,048 shares of company stock worth $2,355,346. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Civeo by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

