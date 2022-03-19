Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

