Clime Investment Management Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CIW)

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

In other news, insider Ronni Chalmers bought 51,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$30,606.51 ($22,019.07). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 127,696 shares of company stock worth $75,439.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

