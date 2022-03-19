Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $213.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,189 shares of company stock worth $177,157. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.